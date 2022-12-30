Laredo firefighters extinguish fire in front of store

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo firefighters prevent a local business from catching fire in the downtown area.

The Laredo Fire Department received a call on Thursday evening at around 6:15 p.m. regarding a structure fire at the 1100 block of Hidalgo.

Fire crews arrived and found a cardboard in front of a business that was on fire which caused damage to the front of the store.

The fire department was able to extinguish the flames and fire crews searched the building for any additional fires, but none were found.

The business was turned over to management.

