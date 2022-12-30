Laredo Police asks residents to refrain from lighting fireworks

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - As many get ready to ring in 2023, local authorities are reminding residents to celebrate the new year in a safe and responsible manner.

According to the Laredo Police Department, it’s against city ordinance to light fireworks or discharge firearms on New Year’s Eve.

Police say during the holiday, there’s a significant increase in fires, accidents, and other emergencies.

Investigator Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department asks the community to refrain from lighting fireworks altogether.

He says each year there are more families lighting fireworks than police officers responding to each firework call.

“We understand the nuisance, we understand that it creates issues with not being able to sleep, we understand that it creates issues with dogs being nervous, we understand that there’s issue with persons and veterans who have PTSD and hear these loud booms and sounds and they’re dealing with it,” said Baeza. “We ask that the community bear with us in regard to the onslaught of fireworks calls.”

Baeza goes on to say that 911 should not be used for noise or firework complaints.

All non-emergency calls should be redirected to 956-795-2800.

If you are caught using fireworks within city limits, they will be confiscated, and you could face a hefty fine.

