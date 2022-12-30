Laredoans prepare to ring in 2023

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It’s the final countdown to 2023 and many Gateway City residents are gearing up to welcome the new year with loved ones.

Several people around town have been gathering everything they need to celebrate this Saturday.

Maria Tamez said she plans to celebrate the new year by spending time with her daughter and making a nice warm feast with all the fixings.

“We make the tamales, menudo and posole and carnita a sada, that’s usually what we do,” said Tamez.

For those who are planning to celebrate with adult beverages, law enforcement asks that you do so in a safe manner.

