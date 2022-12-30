Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredoans prepare to ring in 2023

Laredoans prepare to ring in the new year
Laredoans prepare to ring in the new year(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It’s the final countdown to 2023 and many Gateway City residents are gearing up to welcome the new year with loved ones.

Several people around town have been gathering everything they need to celebrate this Saturday.

Maria Tamez said she plans to celebrate the new year by spending time with her daughter and making a nice warm feast with all the fixings.

“We make the tamales, menudo and posole and carnita a sada, that’s usually what we do,” said Tamez.

For those who are planning to celebrate with adult beverages, law enforcement asks that you do so in a safe manner.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caught on camera: Elderly resident hit by vehicle reversing
Caught on camera: Elderly resident hit by vehicle reversing
North Laredo Park and city vehicles damaged by vandals
North Laredo Park and city vehicles damaged by vandals
Laredo firefighters extinguish fire in front of store
Laredo firefighters extinguish fire in front of store
North Laredo Park hit by vandals
North Laredo residents distraught over park vandalism
Authorities searching for suspects tied to vandalism case
Laredo Police need help identifying culprits accused of park vandalism

Latest News

Car goes up in flames in Central Laredo
Car goes up in flames in Central Laredo
Car goes up in flames in Central Laredo
Car goes up in flames in Central Laredo
Cardboard on fire in front of store
Laredo firefighters extinguish fire in front of store
Accident reported on Saunders
Accident reported on Saunders