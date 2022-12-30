Laredoans welcome new year with high hopes

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - 2022 was quite the year in the Gateway City with a lucky Laredoan winning the lottery, to a teen making Laredo a pit stop on his journey to travel the world.

While there was a lot of good news, the not so good peaked in as well.

Nevertheless, many are ready to leave 2022 behind and ring in the new year with high hopes.

While some are looking to make more money, or stay in shape, others are looking into the romantic side and hoping for a new relationship.

KGNS News spoke to several Laredoans about their hopes for 2023, some joggers at North Central Park said they wanted to eat healthy and exercise more frequently; meanwhile a fellow coffee shop owner said he wanted to keep his business up and running.

Laredo’s new mayor Dr. Victor Trevino said his new year’s resolution is to bring the City of Laredo into a new phase and bring a better quality of life to the citizens.

“We need to keep our youth that are leaving the city because they believe there’s nothing to do here in our city, and if we improve our quality of life by improving and incrementing small businesses and incentivizing young people to have business in here, it will increase activity and increase the quality of life,” said Mayor Dr. Trevino

Another one of the mayor’s resolutions is to have an open forum so Laredoans can know their next city manager and also help with the city’s current water situation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.