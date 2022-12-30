Liquor stores to be closed for 61 hours straight

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are over 21 and you are looking to ring in the new year with some adult beverage, time is running out because Texas liquor stores will be closed for 61 hours.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission or TABC does not allow the sale of liquor on Sundays and the following holidays, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Since New Year’s Day falls on Sunday, the actual holiday will be observed on Monday; as a result, the liquor stores will be closed on Monday as well.

Local liquor shop owners are asking the public to buy what they need early.

“People think we’re open and they come by on Sunday and then there’s a lot of cars in my parking lot. We’re closed and we can’t sell liquor and on Monday we have to close also,” said Mario Flores of Mario’s liquor.

If you are going to be drinking this holiday weekend, authorities are asking drivers to plan ahead and have a designated driver.

Local and state law enforcement agencies will have officers working around the clock to crackdown on drunk drivers.

