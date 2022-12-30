North Laredo residents distraught over park vandalism

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are searching for the individuals responsible for vandalizing a Laredo Park and causing thousands of dollars’ worth of damages.

While police and park officials continue to investigate the case, a couple of parkgoers spoke about how they feel about this type of behavior as well as their message to people who frequent the parks.

On Wednesday morning, parkgoers looking to exercise at North Central Park stumbled upon damaged vehicles, painted bathrooms and vulgar graffiti.

Local educator Michelle Martinez said it’s an unfortunate event because the city does not have many facilities like North Central Park and it’s upsetting when people damage the public property.

On Thursday morning, the Laredo Police Department released photos from surveillance video showing three potential suspects that may be linked to the crime.

“There’s an ongoing investigation to try to see and identify whoever the people who were involved are,” said Investigator Joe Baeza. “In addition to the offices and the restrooms there were a lot of vehicles that belonged to the city that were vandalized and burglarized. A canvass of the area was done, and officers were able to recover a lot of the stuff that was removed from the vehicles.”

While police believe that this was an isolated incident that may have been orchestrated by people who live in the area, former U.S. Marine Cristina Rodriguez who frequents the park couldn’t fathom the reality of damaging a popular facility.

“It’s such a nice area, one of probably the nicest parks we have in the community in the city and it’s sad to see that some people find the need to vandalize such a nice open tranquil area,” said Rodriguez.

It’s not only upsetting but It’s also costing the taxpayer’s money, I do feel upset about it, I encourage parents to talk to their children, it usually happens when students are out of school,” said Martinez.

Both Rodriguez and Martinez encourage residents to be respectful of city property and report any suspicious behavior.

Authorities searching for suspects tied to vandalism case (Laredo Police Department)

If you have any information on the identity of the individuals responsible for the damages.

You are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or call Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

