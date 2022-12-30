Partly to Mostly Cloudy Friday, Warm Sunny Weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Mild air with a shallow layer of humid air may be sufficient for low clouds overnight into Friday morning. A band of high and mid level clouds will dim the sunshine at times during the afternoon, holding temperatures from rising much above 70. Warmer air will arrive aloft from the Mexican deserts this weekend, bringing sunnier afternoons and warm temperatures.

