Train crashes into trailer near highway leading to Colombia Bridge

By Alex Cano
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A trailer crashes into a train causing an explosion on the highway that leads to the Colombia Bridge.

According to a story published in El Manana de Nuevo Laredo, the driver of the trailer was able to escape from the flames.

It is said employees of the Kansas City Railroad were able to respond to the scene.

The state of Nuevo Leon posted images showing the flames and the wreckage.

Several firefighters were called to the scene to put the fires out.

Closures are expected on the Mexican side, no word yet if it will affect the U.S. side.

