UISD Mourns the passing of Board Member Ricardo Molina, Sr.

By Mindy Casso
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A public servant passes away after serving a local school district for 26 years.

Ricardo Molina was first elected to the United ISD Board in 1996.

He represented District One which includes south Laredo, Rio Bravo and El Cenizo.

During his tenure, he helped initiate UISD’s Dropout Recovery Program, increase security at elementary school campuses, worked to reduce gang involvement at schools and supported hiring licensed chemical dependency counselors to fight drug use.

This past August, the Ricardo Molina Middle School opened its doors to more than 700 students.

