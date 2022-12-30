Shop Local
Warm but pleasant

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning weather looking good the upper 50s with cloudy skies.

Temps will be increasing into the upper 60s partly to mostly sun a high of 78.

Stargazing is great for tonight ‚mostly clear a low of 51 N winds around 5mph.

The big day is tomorrow everybody is up and running getting everything ready to receive the New Year.

New Year’s Eve will be a cool morning in the upper 50s warming up to sunny skies a high of 81 nice to be outdoors and grilling.

In the evening hours of Saturday almost New Year’s temps will be in the mid to low 60s mild night with clear skies.

Starting the New Year with above normal temperatures and humid conditions.

Highs will be in the low to upper 80s then a cool drier air mass is expected to drop temps into the 70s by the mid or end of next week.

Have a happy and safe New Year .

