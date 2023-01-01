Shop Local
Accident Ends with Seven Dead in Duval County

Accident Ends with Seven Dead
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Mexican news outlet said seven people lost their lives after an accident takes place in Duval County.

According to El Mañana de Nuevo Laredo on the night of Friday, December 30, 2022, several vehicles were involved in an accident between Freer and George West.

The Mexican news outlet said several people were injured including two people from Laredo.

El Mañana reported some of the individuals that lost their lives in the accident were headed toward Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas to visit family members for the New Year Holiday.

The Mexican newspaper also said two of the people who were injured during the incident were a couple from Laredo.

They were taken to a hospital in Corpus Christi to receive treatment for their injuries.

To see the article from El Mañana de Nuevo Laredo you can click here.

