Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

CBP warns on New Year’s traffic increase

CBP warns on traffic increase after New Year weekend.
By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Officials with Customs and Border Protection say traffic at the International Bridges hit it’s peak the week after the New Year holiday.

CBP says this increase is due to Paisanos making their way back into the U.S. after the Holiday Season.

Wait times for Christmas weekend reached around two hours at the International Bridges in Laredo, and officials say the wait time could increase this upcoming first week of January.

The Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge 2 continues opening three additional lanes to help ease the flow of traffic into the U.S.

If you want to know the current wait times at the International Bridges you can visit this website.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liquor stores to be closed for 61 hours straight
Liquor stores to be closed for 61 hours straight
Train crashes into trailer near highway leading to Colombia Bridge
Train crashes into trailer near highway leading to Colombia Bridge
Car goes up in flames in Central Laredo
Car goes up in flames in Central Laredo
Laredo firefighters extinguish fire in front of store
Laredo firefighters extinguish fire in front of store
Caught on camera: Elderly resident hit by vehicle reversing
Caught on camera: Elderly resident hit by vehicle reversing

Latest News

CBP warns on New Year’s traffic increase
CBP warns on New Year’s traffic increase
Accident in Duval County leaved Seven Dead
Accident Ends with Seven Dead in Duval County
Accident in Duval County leaved Seven Dead
Accident Ends with Seven Dead
Laredoans prepare to ring in 2023
Laredoans prepare to ring in 2023