CBP warns on New Year’s traffic increase

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Officials with Customs and Border Protection say traffic at the International Bridges hit it’s peak the week after the New Year holiday.

CBP says this increase is due to Paisanos making their way back into the U.S. after the Holiday Season.

Wait times for Christmas weekend reached around two hours at the International Bridges in Laredo, and officials say the wait time could increase this upcoming first week of January.

The Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge 2 continues opening three additional lanes to help ease the flow of traffic into the U.S.

If you want to know the current wait times at the International Bridges you can visit this website.

