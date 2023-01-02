Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

It’s going to be a warm one.

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning I hope you had a great start to the New Year; warm and humid this morning with some clouds.

Also some areas may experience some patchy fog.

It’s only going to get warmer by 10AM temps are expected to be in the 70s .

Today unseasonably warm and breezy a high of 87 .

Tonight a weak cool front will bring cool and dry conditions with partly cloudy skies a low of 58.

Tomorrow a cool morning in the upper 50s then temperatures increase into the upper 70s , a slightly cooler and drier day a high of 80.

The first week of the year is looking pleasant and warm highs are expected to be in the upper 70s with sunny skies and dry conditions .

Morning’s and night’s will remain cool in the 50s by the end of the week into the weekend lows increase into the 60s.

Have a great day .

