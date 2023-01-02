Laredo family welcomes New Year’s Baby at LMC

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo family rang in the new year with a new baby girl.

Mileva and Mario Alberto were the parents of the 2023 New Year’s Day Baby at Laredo Medical Center.

Little Naomi was born at LMC at 10:18 a.m. weighing in at 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

She measures at 19 inches.

As the first baby of the New Year at Laredo Medical Center, the Albertos received a special gift basket with baby supplies as well as gifts from the hospital.

Congratulations to the family on the new baby!

