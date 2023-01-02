Shop Local
Laredo family welcomes New Year’s Baby at LMC

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo family rang in the new year with a new baby girl.

Mileva and Mario Alberto were the parents of the 2023 New Year’s Day Baby at Laredo Medical Center.

Little Naomi was born at LMC at 10:18 a.m. weighing in at 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

She measures at 19 inches.

As the first baby of the New Year at Laredo Medical Center, the Albertos received a special gift basket with baby supplies as well as gifts from the hospital.

Congratulations to the family on the new baby!

Laredoans welcome 2023 with open arms
Laredo Fire Department investigating vehicle fire on Martingale
