Laredo Fire Department investigating vehicle fire on Martingale

By Jose Gonzalez
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Fire officials are investigating what caused a fire to burst into flames over the weekend.

The Laredo Fire Department was called out to the 200 block of Martingale at around 3 p.m. for a vehicle fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a 2013 Chrysler 200 that had caught fire while it was being driven.

Fortunately, those who were inside the car managed to get out of the vehicle safely.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire without incident.

