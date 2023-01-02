Laredo Fire Department investigating vehicle fire on Martingale

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Fire officials are investigating what caused a fire to burst into flames over the weekend.

The Laredo Fire Department was called out to the 200 block of Martingale at around 3 p.m. for a vehicle fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a 2013 Chrysler 200 that had caught fire while it was being driven.

Fortunately, those who were inside the car managed to get out of the vehicle safely.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire without incident.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.