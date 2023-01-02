Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredo mother accused of injuring one-year-old to appear in court on Tuesday

By Alex Cano
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The case of a woman accused of hurting her child days before he died will be heard on Tuesday.

According to the Webb County docket, the case of Damaris Esquivel will be heard in the 49th District Court.

Esquivel was arrested days before her one-year-old son died from severe head trauma.

Angel Esquivel was in critical condition and flown to a Corpus Christi Children’s Hospital due to the extent of his injuries. He died two days later.

According to the docket, her bond was of $75,000 per charge. She is facing two charges of injury to a child. Back in December, her bond was reduced to $37,500.00 per charge.

On Tuesday an evidence exchange is taking place relating her case.

The hearing is set for 8:30 a.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident in Duval County leaved Seven Dead
Accident Ends with Seven Dead in Duval County
Edgar Martinez, 19
Laredo Police release images of truck missing teen was last seen in
Vidal, Ilse, and Isabella Veronica Rodriguez
Laredo’s New Year’s Baby born at Doctors Hospital Sunday morning
Laredo teen injured in New Year’s Day shooting on east San Carlos
Laredo teen injured in New Year’s Day shooting on east San Carlos
Generic photo of a vehicle fire | Cropped Photo: Jason Bolonski / CC BY 2.0
Laredo Fire Department investigating vehicle fire on Martingale

Latest News

Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino
Laredo Mayor proposes to reopen application process for city manager
27-year-old Leiver Otoniel De Leon-Perez
Man accused of Laredo’s fifth homicide of 2022 to appear in court
Laredo mother asks for help in the search for missing son
Laredo mother asks for help in the search for missing son
Edgar Martine, 19
Laredo mother asks for help in the search for missing son