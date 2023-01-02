Laredo mother accused of injuring one-year-old to appear in court on Tuesday

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The case of a woman accused of hurting her child days before he died will be heard on Tuesday.

According to the Webb County docket, the case of Damaris Esquivel will be heard in the 49th District Court.

Esquivel was arrested days before her one-year-old son died from severe head trauma.

Angel Esquivel was in critical condition and flown to a Corpus Christi Children’s Hospital due to the extent of his injuries. He died two days later.

According to the docket, her bond was of $75,000 per charge. She is facing two charges of injury to a child. Back in December, her bond was reduced to $37,500.00 per charge.

On Tuesday an evidence exchange is taking place relating her case.

The hearing is set for 8:30 a.m.

