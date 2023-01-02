Laredo mother asks for help in the search for missing son

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The search continues for a Laredo teen who was last seen on Dec. 21.

The family of Edgar Martinez, 19, is pleading with the community for any piece of information that could be helpful in locating him.

Over the weekend, the Laredo Police Department released images of a vehicle they believe is connected to the case.

The photos show a red Chevy Silverado pick-up truck which is the vehicle authorities believe Edgar Martinez was last seen getting into.

According to Edgar’s mom Thelma Garza, her son would always communicate about his whereabouts.

She has been left with many unanswered questions about his disappearance.

“He was supposed to be here at home. He doesn’t go out without saying, he always lets us know where he’s going. Actually, he rarely goes out, but he always kisses us goodbye before leaving. He doesn’t just leave like he left that day. I don’t know what happened,” said Garza.

Garza has not received any form of contact from her son.

Since Edgar’s disappearance, the family has started their own investigation since they have not received additional information from police.

Garza said Edgar is a model son and this situation is something he doesn’t deserve.

The family has a last pinged location from Edgar’s phone.

As police continue to work with that information, Ms. Garza asks if anyone has their son to let him go.

The family does not seek to press charges, they only want their son back.

Martinez is roughly 5′11, and weighs about 165 pounds.

If you have any information that can help police locate Martinez

You can contact Laredo Police or Crime Stoppers at 956-795-2800 or 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous, and you may qualify for a reward.

