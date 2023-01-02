Shop Local
Laredo Police release images of truck missing teen was last seen in

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are continuing their search for a missing teen who went missing on Dec. 21.

Laredo Police Investigators have released pictures of a red single cab Chevy Silverado Truck that the victim Edgar Martinez, 19 was last seen getting into.

The footage was taken from the Mines Road and Fasken area.

Martinez is roughly 5′11, and weighs about 165 pounds.

If you have any information on the locations on Martinez’s whereabouts or if you have any information regarding the owner of the vehicle, you are urged to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous, and you may qualify for a cash reward.

