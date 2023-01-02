Laredo teen injured in New Year’s Day shooting on east San Carlos

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorites are investigating a shooting that sent a teen to the hospital over the weekend.

The incident was reported on Sunday at around 5:30 p.m. at the 100 block of East San Carlos.

When Laredo Police arrived, they found a 15-year-old teen with injuries to the leg.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

So far, no arrests have been made.

