Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredo teen injured in New Year’s Day shooting on east San Carlos

Laredo teen injured in New Year’s Day shooting on east San Carlos
Laredo teen injured in New Year’s Day shooting on east San Carlos(KGNS)
By Jose Gonzalez
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorites are investigating a shooting that sent a teen to the hospital over the weekend.

The incident was reported on Sunday at around 5:30 p.m. at the 100 block of East San Carlos.

When Laredo Police arrived, they found a 15-year-old teen with injuries to the leg.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

So far, no arrests have been made.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident in Duval County leaved Seven Dead
Accident Ends with Seven Dead in Duval County
File photo: New Year's Fireworks 2020
Laredo Police asks residents to refrain from lighting fireworks
Liquor stores to be closed for 61 hours straight
Liquor stores to be closed for 61 hours straight
Car goes up in flames in Central Laredo
Car goes up in flames in Central Laredo
Train crashes into trailer near highway leading to Colombia Bridge
Train crashes into trailer near highway leading to Colombia Bridge

Latest News

Laredo Fire Department investigating vehicle fire on Martingale
Laredo Fire Department investigating vehicle fire on Martingale
Generic photo of a vehicle fire | Cropped Photo: Jason Bolonski / CC BY 2.0
Laredo Fire Department investigating vehicle fire on Martingale
Vidal, Ilse, and Isabella Veronica Rodriguez
Laredo’s New Year’s Baby born at Doctors Hospital Sunday morning
Laredo Police searching for missing teen
Laredo Police release images of truck missing teen was last seen in