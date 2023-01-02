Laredo’s New Year’s Baby born at Doctors Hospital Sunday morning

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo family rang in the new year with a new bundle of joy.

The New Year’s Baby of Laredo has been announced and her name is Isabella Veronica Rodriguez.

She weighs 8 pounds 20 inches and was born at 4:15 a.m. at Doctors Hospital. She is the third child of parent’s Ilse and Vidal Rodriguez.

“She was supposed to be born by the end of January, but God decided to send her to us a little earlier on New Year’s Day. What a beautiful way to start the new year! We are so blessed,” said Mrs. Rodriguez.

The family was presented with gifts such as clothing and a baby stroller courtesy of Doctors Hospital auxiliary volunteers.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.