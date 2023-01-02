Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredo’s New Year’s Baby born at Doctors Hospital Sunday morning

By Alex Cano
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo family rang in the new year with a new bundle of joy.

The New Year’s Baby of Laredo has been announced and her name is Isabella Veronica Rodriguez.

She weighs 8 pounds 20 inches and was born at 4:15 a.m. at Doctors Hospital. She is the third child of parent’s Ilse and Vidal Rodriguez.

“She was supposed to be born by the end of January, but God decided to send her to us a little earlier on New Year’s Day. What a beautiful way to start the new year! We are so blessed,” said Mrs. Rodriguez.

The family was presented with gifts such as clothing and a baby stroller courtesy of Doctors Hospital auxiliary volunteers.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident in Duval County leaved Seven Dead
Accident Ends with Seven Dead in Duval County
File photo: New Year's Fireworks 2020
Laredo Police asks residents to refrain from lighting fireworks
Liquor stores to be closed for 61 hours straight
Liquor stores to be closed for 61 hours straight
Car goes up in flames in Central Laredo
Car goes up in flames in Central Laredo
Train crashes into trailer near highway leading to Colombia Bridge
Train crashes into trailer near highway leading to Colombia Bridge

Latest News

Laredo Police searching for missing teen
Laredo Police release images of truck missing teen was last seen in
Edgar Martinez, 19
Laredo Police release images of truck missing teen was last seen in
CBP warns on New Year’s traffic increase
CBP warns on New Year’s traffic increase
CBP warns on New Year’s traffic increase
CBP warns on New Year’s traffic increase