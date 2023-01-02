Shop Local
Man accused of Laredo’s fifth homicide of 2022 to appear in court

By Alex Cano
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man accused of Laredo’s fifth homicide of 2022 will appear in court this Tuesday.

According to the Webb County docket, the case of Leiver Otoniel De Leon-Perez will be heard in the 49th District Court.

The incident happened on Mar. 20 at around 8:40 p.m. at the 3700 block of Laredo Street.

Leon-Perez allegedly stabbed Rodolfo Garcia Martinez, 39 who later died as a result of his injuries. The docket states Martinez received a mental evaluation.

According to witnesses at the scene, an argument led to a physical fight between the two when Leon-Perez stabbed Martinez in the upper torso.

The suspect fled on foot but was later arrested at the 600 block of Urban Avenue.

The hearing is set to take place at 8:30 a.m.

