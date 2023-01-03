Aeromar set to take final flight from Laredo this Saturday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An airline that arrived in Laredo back in 2020 is taking its final flight.

After this Saturday, Aeromar will no longer operate out of the Laredo International Airport.

The airline was established back in Oct. 2020 during the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some of the roundtrips the airline offered was to the City of Mexico, Guadalajara, Monterrey, and many other destinations.

According to Laredo International Airport Director, Gilberto Sanchez, due to the lack of flights, the airline decided to part ways from the airport.

Sanchez said since, the airline and the Laredo Airport left on good terms, the company could make a comeback.

When asked about other airlines coming to Laredo, Sanchez said they are in talks of possibly bringing in some other options.

“Southwest is a favorite for Laredo people, we continue meeting with them, but there’s nothing set in stone or if they will come in soon,” said Sanchez. “But we will continue to try and make a case here for laredo and have southwest and have other airlines here, or at least open new destinations for the people on the summer.”

In the meantime, frequent flyers hoping to take a trip to Mexico will need to book a flight in Nuevo Laredo or travel to San Antonio.

Anyone who purchased tickets for flights after Jan. 7 will be contacted by Aeromar and be reimbursed for the ticket.

