CBP opens extra lanes for post-holiday traffic

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said traffic will increase the week after New Year’s celebrations.

As paisanos make their way back into the United States, Laredo ports of entry see an all-time high in crossings. To alleviate the waiting time, CBP has opened three additional lanes for the general public located on the Juarez-Lincol International Bridge (Bridge 2).

CBP said they will continue to open them as long as they see they’re needed. CBP supervisor and Public Affairs Liaison for the Laredo port of entry, Jennifer Gutierrez, said, “So far, we have been opening them daily, but we’re not sure as to when the traffic is going to stop exactly. So whenever we see that the traffic is already back to normal, then we’ll stop opening the lanes, but as of now we’ll keep them open for the time being.”

CBP said the normal traffic they see daily is around 10,000 vehicles and during the holidays, the number can go up to more than 12,000.

