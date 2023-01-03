Shop Local
City of Laredo Utilities project to cause street closures on Flores Avenue

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A utility improvement project could affect your morning and afternoon commute for the next couple of weeks.

The City of Laredo is advising the traveling public that crews will be working on the Flores Avenue drainage and utility improvement project that will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at 8 a.m.

The closures will take place on Flores Avenue, from Victoria Street to Houston Street.

The project includes the installation of a storm drainage, sanitary sewer, and water utility infrastructure.

The southeast parking lot of City Hall will be temporarily inaccessible during this closure.

The closures are expected to last until Friday, Jan 20, 2023.

