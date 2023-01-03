Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

DPS investigating accident that left six dead in Duval County

DPS investigating accident that left six dead in Duval County
DPS investigating accident that left six dead in Duval County(El manana)
By Alex Cano
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUVAL COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a multiple vehicle accident that left six people dead and several others injured two hours east of Laredo.

KGNS has learned that one of the victims injured in the accident was a Webb County Constable from the Precinct Two Office, Roger Benavides.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has released its official report on the accident.

According to DPS, one of the vehicles tried to pass another when it crashed head on with another vehicle.

A third vehicle was also involved.

A total of five people were taken to a hospital in Beeville.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe weather
Vidal, Ilse, and Isabella Veronica Rodriguez
Laredo’s New Year’s Baby born at Doctors Hospital Sunday morning
Edgar Martinez, 19
Laredo Police release images of truck missing teen was last seen in
Edgar Martine, 19
Laredo mother asks for help in the search for missing son
Accident in Duval County leaved Seven Dead
Six reported dead in Duval County car accident

Latest News

CBP 2022 report: Significant increase in cocaine seizures at south Texas ports of entry
Man grazed by stray bullet
South Laredo resident grazed by bullet on New Year’s Day
CBP opens extra lanes for post-holiday traffic
CBP opens extra lanes for post-holiday traffic
Fernando Miller
South Laredo resident grazed by bullet on New Year’s Day