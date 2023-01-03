DPS investigating accident that left six dead in Duval County

DUVAL COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a multiple vehicle accident that left six people dead and several others injured two hours east of Laredo.

KGNS has learned that one of the victims injured in the accident was a Webb County Constable from the Precinct Two Office, Roger Benavides.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has released its official report on the accident.

According to DPS, one of the vehicles tried to pass another when it crashed head on with another vehicle.

A third vehicle was also involved.

A total of five people were taken to a hospital in Beeville.

