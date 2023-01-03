Shop Local
Dr. Tyler King to be sworn into City Council District 6 seat

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The final swearing-in ceremony of an elected city official will take place on Tuesday.

Upon being sworn in, Dr. Tyler King who was elected in a runoff race back on Dec. 17 will represent district six in north Laredo.

The ceremony is taking place at City Council Chambers at 12:15 p.m.

The event will be officiated by Eduardo Davila Jr, the Associate Municipal Judge for the City of Laredo.

The public is invited to attend.

