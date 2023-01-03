Dr. Tyler King sworn in as council member for District 6

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Laredo’s council seats are finally filled in.

On Tuesday, January 3, Dr. Tyler King was sworn in as the new council member for District 6 after being elected at the runoffs.

The ceremony was attended by current and newly-elected council members as well as city and local law enforcement officials. Dr. King said he is more than ready to tackle city issues and to interview the new city manager candidates in the coming days. “My qualifications are someone who has been a city manager or assistant city manager before, preferably in a medium-to-large city who has experience in water resilience systems. We have a major water problem, so we need someone who knows that. It would be nice to have someone that has border experience, from San Diego to Brownsville, who has experience with bridges but it doesn’t have to be,” said Dr. King.

There will be a special city council meeting on Thursday, January 5 to talk about the new potential city manager candidates at 5 p.m. at city council chambers.

