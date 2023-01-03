Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe weather

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A potent winter storm that turned deadly in California now threatens to bring powerful tornadoes to the south along with heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain in the Midwest.

In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott activated state emergency response resources on Monday in response to the severe weather and flash flooding expected in parts of Texas.

Among them, the National Guard has been put on standby, along with the Department of Public Safety and the State’s Public Utility Commission.

The State Urban Search and Rescue Team has also been placed on stand-by.

