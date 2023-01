RIO BRAVO, TX. (KGNS) - Firefighters in Rio Bravo work to extinguish a massive house fire in El Cenizo.

The fire was reported at around 2:20 p.m. at 453 Cadena.

Firefighters arrived at the abandoned house and were successfully able to put the fires out.

The case of the fire remains under investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.