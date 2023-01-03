Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Increase in traffic expected as paisanos return home

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The end of the paisano season is in full effect.

After nearly three weeks, thousands of families are returning home after the holidays.

Families who spent the holiday with their loved ones in Mexico are expected to pass through I-35 this week.

Many spent weeks in several places across Mexico.

Back in December, many U.S. Citizens traveled in caravans for safety purposes.

“It went really well, our holidays went really well. We spent Christmas in Mexico,” said Maria del Rosario. “On the road, there was a lot of traffic coming back. We left San Luis Potosi around 4 in the morning and it took us over an hour to cross into the U.S. It went fast.”

Mexican authorities, depending on the Mexican state are keeping paisanos updated on their social media pages for any updates to traffic and bridge times.

