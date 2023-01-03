Laredo Mayor proposes to reopen application process for city manager

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Now that the holidays have come and gone, it’s back to business for the City of Laredo.

A special City Council meeting is expected to take place on Thursday, Jan. 5 to discuss the search for Laredo’s next city manager.

On Monday morning, Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino said he is proposing to re-open and extend the deadline for the Laredo City Manager Position.

If approved, other applicants could sign up for the position.

The deadline to apply was Dec. 11; however, there are other concerns Mayor Trevino expressed when it comes to the city manager position.

“Because the process has been unknown for a long time, I still don’t know who the candidates are and less the people,” said Mayor Dr. Trevino. We have gone through 8 city managers in 8 years. All the payouts that have been done, the millions of dollars that is very important. It’s tax dollars that are being used. People need to know what’s happening.”

The meeting is set to take place on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

The public is invited to attend.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.