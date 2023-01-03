Not as Hot, but Still Warm

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Desert air from the Mexican Plateau mixed in enough to raise our temperature to 89F Monday. A few spots reached 90F. Dry air from the southern Rockies and west Texas will arrive in the early morning hours of tonight. While we will not approach 90F, the air will still be warmer than average for early January, and highs will reach the high 70′s to near 80F through midweek. Nights will be a bit cooler.

