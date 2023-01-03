Slightly cooler

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Tuesday morning what a difference compared to yesterday; thanks to a weak cool front it feels nice and cool in the low 60s.

Today mostly sunny with dry northwesterly winds increasing temps into the upper 70s a high of 80.

In the evening temperatures will drop into the 60s with mostly clear skies a low of 54.

Tomorrow pleasant in the upper 50s during the morning hours and temps increasing into the 70s with sunny skies a high of 78.

Very little change for the extend forecast unseasonably warm with sunny skies high’s ranging in the low 80s to upper 70s.

Lows are expected to be in the low to upper 50s and Friday a warm night a low in the 60s.

Rain chance will be possible this weekend into early next week isolated to scattered.

Have a great day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.