South Laredo resident grazed by bullet on New Year’s Day

Fernando Miller
Fernando Miller(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Despite repeated warnings from law enforcement regarding discharging weapons into the sky, a south Laredo resident is lucky to be alive after a stray bullet grazed him on New Year’s Day.

The incident happened on Sunday at exactly midnight in south Laredo near Palermo and Pearl Stone Road.

Fernando Miller said he went outside to enjoy the lights and sounds, when all of a sudden, he felt something graze his head.

“I was here standing up and all of a sudden, a bullet hit me in the head. I went inside to get my phone to call my wife and call the first responders. If I was standing in a different position, it could have been worse.”

Miller said he went to the hospital and was screened for x-rays but fortunately they did not find any injuries to his skull.

Laredo Police say they also had a couple of other reports regarding bullets entering people’s roofs.

Officers urge residents to contact them immediately if you receive injuries or property damage as a result of stray bullets.

