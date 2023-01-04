Man arrested for allegedly making online threat against school

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A 19-year-old is expected to face charges for allegedly making a general threat to a local school in Laredo back in mid-December.

The suspect was identified as Brandon Ray Speed, who was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats.

KGNS first broke the story on Dec. 15 regarding a 19-year-old man who was under emergency detention for psychiatric evaluation after several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI deemed his alleged threats to be a public threat.

According to the Laredo Police Department, Investigators and the FBI discovered that the threat was based on a credible source of information.

Out of an abundance of caution, the LPD Intelligence Unit along with the Joint Terrorism Task Force and the F.B.I., worked to ensure that every school area was safe and secure.

After a thorough investigation, authorities determined Speed made the social media post allegedly threatening violence toward an unnamed school campus.

According to police, Speed displayed alarming behavior that was cause for concern since his actions displayed behavior that could lead to violence.

On Dec. 14, the Laredo Police Department and FBI presented the findings to the County Attorney’s Office for review.

After careful consultation, sufficient findings were found in the investigation to approve an emergency detention for a psychiatric evaluation for the suspect.

On Dec. 16, the case was presented to the District Attorney’s Office and a warrant was approved to charge Speed with Terroristic Threats.

Once Speed was released from the San Antonio Behavioral Hospital, he was served with the arrest warrant and placed into custody while waiting for extradition back to Laredo.

On December 20, 2022 a member of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force officer transported Speed back to Laredo and transported him t o the Webb County Jail.

