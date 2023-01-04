Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Bad Bunny under fire for throwing fans phone in ocean

By CNN
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -Bad Bunny is under fire after a Tik Tok video of him tossing a fan’s phone into the ocean went viral Monday morning.

The video shows a fan approaching the singer and attempting to take a selfie; he is then seen taking the phone away and throwing it into a nearby ocean in the Dominican Republic.

In the video, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is heard saying, “You have to respect the space. Respect the space, I just eaten.”

The clip gained over 20 million views and has since sparked outrage among some of his fans online.

The 28-year-old singer took to Twitter saying that any fan that approaches him to say hello, tell him something, or just to meet “will always receive his attention and respect.”

However, those who “Come and put a phone in my face, I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect and I will treat it as such.”

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe weather
DPS investigating accident that left six dead in Duval County
DPS investigating accident that left six dead in Duval County
Lucian Munguia, 5, was last seen on Sept. 10 on a playground at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima,...
5-year-old missing since September found dead in river, police say
Fernando Miller
South Laredo resident grazed by bullet on New Year’s Day
Vidal, Ilse, and Isabella Veronica Rodriguez
Laredo’s New Year’s Baby born at Doctors Hospital Sunday morning

Latest News

Tax scams on the rise as tax season nears
Tax scams on the rise as tax season nears
Tax scams on the rise as tax season nears
FILE PHOTO - Pictured is the exterior of a Dave & Buster's restaurant. James “Buster” Corley, a...
James ‘Buster’ Corley of Dave & Buster’s chain dead at 72
Rep. Kevin McCarthy is trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of...
Republicans adjourn House until 8 p.m. as standoff deepens over electing McCarthy