Construction in downtown Laredo to cause road closures

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A City of Laredo Utility project will cause some closures along Flores Avenue.

As a result of the construction, the street will be closed from Victoria to Houston Street as crews install storm drainage and water utility infrastructure.

It is happening right in front of Laredo City Hall.

City officials say the parking lot along Flores Avenue and Houston Street will not be available.

The road closures will be in effect for the next 15 days.

Crews will be working until Friday Jan. 20.

