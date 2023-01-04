Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Construction in downtown Laredo to cause road closures

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A City of Laredo Utility project will cause some closures along Flores Avenue.

As a result of the construction, the street will be closed from Victoria to Houston Street as crews install storm drainage and water utility infrastructure.

It is happening right in front of Laredo City Hall.

City officials say the parking lot along Flores Avenue and Houston Street will not be available.

The road closures will be in effect for the next 15 days.

Crews will be working until Friday Jan. 20.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe weather
DPS investigating accident that left six dead in Duval County
DPS investigating accident that left six dead in Duval County
Lucian Munguia, 5, was last seen on Sept. 10 on a playground at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima,...
5-year-old missing since September found dead in river, police say
Fernando Miller
South Laredo resident grazed by bullet on New Year’s Day
Vidal, Ilse, and Isabella Veronica Rodriguez
Laredo’s New Year’s Baby born at Doctors Hospital Sunday morning

Latest News

Construction in downtown Laredo to cause road closures
Pot bust in downtown Laredo, $200k in street value
Pot bust in downtown Laredo, $200k in street value
Council to hold special meeting, discuss city manager position
File photo: City Hall
Council to hold special meeting, discuss city manager position