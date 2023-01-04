Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Council to hold special meeting, discuss city manager position

By Alex Cano
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In the past 10 years, Laredo has had eight city managers. On Thursday, January 5, the city will discuss the position at a special city council meeting.

The item was placed by Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino. He proposes to reopen the application window for an additional week to allow more qualified candidates to apply for the position.

Mayor Trevino said the city needs to be more transparent on who the correct candidate will be along with their salary and details of their contract.

The special meeting is set to take place on Thursday, January 5 at 5:30 p.m.

