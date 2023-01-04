Crisp Cool Nights, Sunny Warm Days

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cool airmass is passing us by to the north across the central Great Plains. A dry airmass has arrived in south Texas from the west. It is not as hot as the desert airmass of Monday, but still quite a bit warmer than average for afternoon highs for early January. With clear skies, light winds and dry air, heat will radiate from the surface to space efficiently, allowing for cool crisp dawns. Winds will come from the southeast by Friday with warm and more humid air.

