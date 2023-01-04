Shop Local
Cuellar says speaker vote shows ‘Chaos within Republican Caucus’

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) visited Mexico City to meet with officials and business leaders to...
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The House of Representatives failed to name a speaker after voting resumed for a fourth round on Wednesday.

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy fell short of the 218 votes needed for the post.

According to Congressman Cuellar, they have not seen this happen since 1923.

Some of the repercussions from the uncertainty is that Congress cannot have committee assignments or swear in ceremonies until they have a house speaker.

Cuellar believes this is not a good function for the future of the house.

The congressman said that for the next two years, Republican lawmakers could make it very difficult to pass appropriations bills

Cuellar said this shows how divided the Republican caucus is.

“They personally don’t like McCarthy, it’s not changing rules or commitments like that, they just don’t like him because they don’t think he’s conservative enough, that tells you a lot where those extreme right is,” said Cuellar. “So, we have our extreme left, the republicans have the extreme right, but this 20-19 to 20 Republicans extreme right are showing how divided the Republicans are and what we are seeing here is not only chaos at the border, but we are seeing chaos at the Republican Caucus.”

The congressman said he and others will keep on voting and believes McCarthy should step aside and let the Republican Caucus select another Republican to be the house speaker.

