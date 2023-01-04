Cuellar weighs in on Congress’ troubles on selecting house speaker

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - After the third vote failed to produce a speaker, the house has adjourned.

It’s the first time in more than a century that the house failed to elect a new speaker on the first ballot forcing the chamber to hold multiple votes.

Congressman Henry Cuellar witnessed the historic evening from the Congress floor.

The last time this happened was in 1923.

Many on the floor are frustrated and want to get back to business...

Among those on the floor are Laredoan Congressman Henry Cuellar who was elected to his tenth term in office.

Although Cuellar said he would discuss more on the decision in the next few days, Cuellar along with other newly elected or reelected officials cannot be sworn in until a decision is made.

Cuellar shared his thoughts on the unexpected turnout of events.

“What we’re seeing today is historic. We have not seen this since 1923, where the house cannot select a speaker,” said Cuellar. “We’ve taken 2 votes, and the votes have remained the same. McCarthy gets 203, Jeffries gets 212, and then the third party gets 19. Between the first and the second vote no votes have changed.”

We reached out to both the Webb County Democratic and Republican Chair.

One side blames former President Trump on the house division while the other says they are not surprised.

