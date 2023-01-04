Expect a pleasant day with sunny skies

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning its chill were in the low 50s and that is due to the clear skies we had last night allowing for the heat of the day to escape into space.

Any plans for outdoor activities if yes don’t for get to apply sunny block , sun glasses and your cap plenty of sunshine today .

Temps topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s but it wouldn’t be surprising if some areas experience even warmer temperatures.

Tonight temps will drop around the 60s nice and cool with mostly clear skies a low 52.

Tomorrow morning in the 50s with temps increasing into the upper 70s with sunny skies a high of 81.

For the remainder of the week high’s will continue to be unseasonably warm in the upper 70s and low 80s sunny skies .

Low’s will begin to increase by the end of the week into the weekend into the 60s.

On Saturday dewpoints will increase and it wont feel comfortable .

By Sunday cloudy skies with slight chance of isolated to scattered showers.

Have a great day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.