Laredo Health Department offers free nutrition classes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Department will start offering nutrition classes on Wednesday, January 11. The first class will be at 10 a.m. and the second session will be at 6 p.m. However, if you can’t make it to the in-person sessions, there will be an online option.

Homero Cantu, a nutritionist with the health department, said people will learn how to eat healthily and how mental health affects eating. “Among other activities, we want to be talking about knowing your numbers, about how to read your nutrition labels, about carbs, protein, fats, the benefit of exercise, and of course stress and everything else, because everything is coming from people with chronic disease. Exercise is very important for them as well as Zumba. We offer them tai chi sessions, a walking club, and everything is free,” said Cantu.

If you would like to know more about these nutrition classes, you can call 956-727-6969 or 956-721-4994.

