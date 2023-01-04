Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino discusses city manager position

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A special City Council meeting is scheduled for this Thursday to talk about the city manager position.

Newly selected Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino and his colleagues on the council believe it is important to fill the vacant position that has been left vacant since Robert Eads resigned back in Jan. 21, 2022.

Robert Eads was made interim City Manager in 2019 and took on the role officially in 2020.

After Eads resigned, the Mayor of Laredo at the time, Pete Saenz and council agreed to allow the new administration to come in and hire the correct candidate for the position.

Now that Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino has been sworn into office along with three new City Council members, the council is ready to move forward with the hiring process.

Mayor Trevino believes the citizens of Laredo have lost faith due to a lack of transparency between the public and city officials.

Dr. Trevino said during the hiring process, the city needs to be more transparent on who the correct candidate will be along with their salary and details of their contract.

As a result, Mayor Trevino has decided to hold this special meeting, so that the public can attend and observe the process at hand.

Mayor Trevino also expressed interest in possibly reopening the application window for an additional week to allow more qualified candidates to apply.

The special meeting is set to take place on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 5:30 p.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.