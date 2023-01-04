Shop Local
Non-profit aimed at helping victims of child abuse receives donation

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office has made a donation to the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) in the amount of $1,500.

Both agencies work together during investigations regarding child abuse which is why Sheriff Martin Cuellar says it is essential to have the Children’s Advocacy Center well-funded since it is a non-profit organization.

The money will go to victims of child abuse in Webb County and Zapata County.

According to the agency, there have been 555 child abuse cases in Webb County for 2022, but they said that many go unreported. Dr. Severita Sanchez, the executive director of CAC said, ”Are there cases out there? Yes. Is abuse happening? Sexual? Physical? Emotionally? Oh, yes. It’s happening. Human trafficking? It’s happening. It’s happening everywhere, not only in Webb County, Zapata County, or Duval County, no. It’s happening nationwide. We are in trouble. ‘We’ being the children of today. They’re in trouble.”

Both agencies urge the public to report child abuse cases to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office at 956-523-4500, the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2800, Child Protective Services at 1800-252-5400, or you can go here.

