Pot bust in downtown Laredo, $200k in street value
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - More than 300 pounds of marijuana were found in a parking lot in downtown Laredo.

On Tuesday, January 3, Border Patrol agents said they followed an SUV entering an apartment complex on San Maria Avenue. When agents approached the vehicle, they found it abandoned. Inside, they found five large bundles of marijuana with a street value of over $200,000.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Below is the full press release by U.S. Customs and Border Protection:

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents prevented a narcotic smuggling attempt in Laredo, Texas.

On Jan. 3, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo North Station were working their assigned duties when they noticed a white SUV leaving a subdivision on the northwest side of Laredo, Texas. The vehicle traveled east on Mines Road before turning to travel south on Santa Maria Avenue. The vehicle then turned into the parking lot of an apartment complex on Santa Maria Avenue. Border Patrol agents located the vehicle and searched the abandoned SUV.

After a thorough search of the vehicle, agents discovered five bundles inside. The vehicle and bundles were taken to the Laredo North Station, where it was determined, the bundles tested positive for marijuana. The bundles had a weight of 364 lbs. with a street value of $290,400.

Follow Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum on Twitter at USBPChiefLRT, on Instagram at USBPChiefLRT and Facebook at US Border Patrol Laredo Sector for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.

