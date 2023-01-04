Rio Bravo and El Cenizo to tackle many projects during the new year

Webb County, (KGNS) - With the new year comes new projects for cities in south Texas including Rio Bravo and El Cenizo.

Both cities plan to fix the streets, control the number of stray dogs in the area and add more security during the new year.

Rio Bravo City Commissioner Amanda Aguero said the city is working on several improvements such as new ways to pay your waste collection, Covid-19 checkups and equipment and even update city hall.

Aguero believes these changes will help improve the quality of life for the residents of the Rio Bravo.

“The mayor is very front-and-center and adamant for his community needs,” said Augero. “And we’re always on top of it. He wants us to be prepared, anything that we foresee in the future, let’s get on it today so people can know that we can provide them with the assistance, transparency and for them to feel that they’re able in need of help as far as covid or anything like that, we’re here front and center for their needs.”

As for the City of El Cenizo, Mayor Carina Hernandez said she will be working to hire new police officers and they plan to re-open their own fire station location.

Both city officials say 2023 will be a challenge for them but they are working on keeping residents safe and satisfied.

