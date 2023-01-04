Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Rio Bravo and El Cenizo to tackle many projects during the new year

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Webb County, (KGNS) - With the new year comes new projects for cities in south Texas including Rio Bravo and El Cenizo.

Both cities plan to fix the streets, control the number of stray dogs in the area and add more security during the new year.

Rio Bravo City Commissioner Amanda Aguero said the city is working on several improvements such as new ways to pay your waste collection, Covid-19 checkups and equipment and even update city hall.

Aguero believes these changes will help improve the quality of life for the residents of the Rio Bravo.

“The mayor is very front-and-center and adamant for his community needs,” said Augero. “And we’re always on top of it. He wants us to be prepared, anything that we foresee in the future, let’s get on it today so people can know that we can provide them with the assistance, transparency and for them to feel that they’re able in need of help as far as covid or anything like that, we’re here front and center for their needs.”

As for the City of El Cenizo, Mayor Carina Hernandez said she will be working to hire new police officers and they plan to re-open their own fire station location.

Both city officials say 2023 will be a challenge for them but they are working on keeping residents safe and satisfied.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe weather
DPS investigating accident that left six dead in Duval County
DPS investigating accident that left six dead in Duval County
Lucian Munguia, 5, was last seen on Sept. 10 on a playground at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima,...
5-year-old missing since September found dead in river, police say
Fernando Miller
South Laredo resident grazed by bullet on New Year’s Day
Vidal, Ilse, and Isabella Veronica Rodriguez
Laredo’s New Year’s Baby born at Doctors Hospital Sunday morning

Latest News

Construction in downtown Laredo to cause road closures
Construction in downtown Laredo to cause road closures
Construction in downtown Laredo to cause road closures
Pot bust in downtown Laredo, $200k in street value
Pot bust in downtown Laredo, $200k in street value
Council to hold special meeting, discuss city manager position
File photo: City Hall
Council to hold special meeting, discuss city manager position