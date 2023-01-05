Another pleasant day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Happy Thursday grab your jacket another cool start to our day temps in the low 50s this morning.

It’s looking like a pleasant day with plenty of sunshine increasing temps into the upper 70s and low 80s a high of 79.

Tonight with the increasing of moisture temps will be warmer than this morning a low of 59 with mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow some clouds with breezy conditions, in the upper 50s to low 60s in the morning and temps warming up a high of 82.

Warm and dry condition can be expected to finish off the week highs in the low 80s to 70s .

Lows will increase tomorrow night and Saturday into the 60s with the return of moisture from the gulf.

A weak front Saturday night into Sunday will bring some slight chances of rain for South Texas.

Have a good day.

