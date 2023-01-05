City of Laredo officials discuss city manager position

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -It’s a new year, and while the City of Laredo has a new mayor and three new councilmembers, the city remains without a city manager.

On Thursday afternoon, Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino and councilmembers will come together for the first time for a special city council meeting to talk about how to move forward.

In the past ten years, the City of Laredo has seen its fair share of city managers, but city officials are hard at work on the hiring process.

Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino is proposing the possibility of opening the application process to allow others to apply for the position.

Mayor Trevino is considering opening the position for an additional week to allow more qualified candidates to apply for the job.

The deadline to apply ended back in December; however, Dr. Trevino believes the hiring window was under the old administration and he would like to reopen it to allow a new list of candidates to apply.

Some are against opening the position once again, while others are backing the mayor’s decision.

“I think that re-opening it does not hurt anybody, re-opening it brings more option to the table and I do believe process needs to be more independent away from any city officials and employee and the consultant should come directly to council once it has the applicants and nobody else should be involved in this process and it should be independent as possible,” said Councilmember Alberto Torres.

“It’s going to send a bad message to people who have already applied to know that this is not, something that was previously discussed. This is a surprise meeting I was even told if I was available, “said Councilmember Vanessa Perez.

Meanwhile, District Six member Dr. Tyler King stated, “I am very concerned re-opening the City Manager application process could open the flood gates for local meddling of the process.”

The seat has been without a permanent city manager for a year now.

It was left vacant by Robert Eads in January 2022 and then was temporarily filled in by Keith Selman for six months.

For now, Deputy City Manager, Rosario Cabello, is serving as interim city manager.

The meeting will take place on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

