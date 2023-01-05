Community invited to celebrate Dia De Los Reyes in Nuevo Laredo

Shop Local
Community invited to celebrate Dia de Los Reyes(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NUEVO LAREDO (KGNS) - Christmas and New Year’s may be over, but the community is invited to celebrate Dia de Los Reyes.

For the second year, Nuevo Laredo will celebrate the three wise men by hosting a celebration for families of both Laredo and Nuevo Laredo.

There will be plenty of food, music, and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.

The event takes place this Friday at 6027 Privada Lincoln in Nuevo Laredo from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

